Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,537 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.12% of Eagle Materials worth $90,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,036 shares of company stock valued at $23,729,811. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $123.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $130.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.