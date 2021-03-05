Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,890 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Yandex worth $87,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Yandex by 54.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $62.76 on Friday. Yandex has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.