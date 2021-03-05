Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,332 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $100,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF opened at $130.89 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

