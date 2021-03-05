Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,941 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of The New York Times worth $89,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

The New York Times stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

