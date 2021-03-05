Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 90,561 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,249,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Iron Mountain worth $95,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 199.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,243 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

