Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Atmos Energy worth $90,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

