Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $95,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

