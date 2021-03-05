Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of East West Bancorp worth $92,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

