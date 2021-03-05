Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Up 5.3%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.64 and last traded at $56.38. 306,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 192,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

