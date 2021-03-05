Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

