Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €6.20 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.20 ($7.29) price target by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 50.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €12.41 ($14.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.