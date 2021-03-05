Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

