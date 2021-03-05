Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

MCI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.40.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

