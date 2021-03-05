Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Trading 5.4% Higher

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.03. 223,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 187,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after buying an additional 736,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,973 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

