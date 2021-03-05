Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $600.76

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.76 ($7.85) and traded as high as GBX 727.09 ($9.50). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 713.40 ($9.32), with a volume of 2,727,981 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 686.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 600.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.