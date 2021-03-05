Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 54.4% in February

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

