Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 818 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $433,765,000 after buying an additional 258,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.49. 7,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,493. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

