Barrett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.10. 20,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,130. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

