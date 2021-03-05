Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2,474.2% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 105,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

GD stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.35. 2,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,416. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $169.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

