Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,339,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

