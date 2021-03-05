Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 512.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 14,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.62. 152,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,615. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $76.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

