Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $486.72. 83,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,194. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.29. The company has a market capitalization of $301.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

