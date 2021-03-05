Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.79. 47,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $79.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

