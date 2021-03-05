Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,149 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.50. 36,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,001. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.87. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

