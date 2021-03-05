Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 5.2% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $99,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,750. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

