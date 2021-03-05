Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 2,473 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $69.46. 377,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,399,638. The company has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $67.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

