Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 316,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,940,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

USB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 117,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.