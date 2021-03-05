Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. The company has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

