Barrett Business Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.
Shares of BBSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. The company has a market cap of $537.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.
In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.