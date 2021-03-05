Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.73% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $526.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

