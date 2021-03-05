Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services accounts for 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.73% of Barrett Business Services worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,191. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $526.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.