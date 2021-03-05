Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $13,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

