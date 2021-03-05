Barrington Research Boosts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $29.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

SGC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,860. The firm has a market cap of $383.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

