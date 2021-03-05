Barrington Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of VIAC opened at $71.88 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

