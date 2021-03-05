Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in February

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BNAUF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 41.75, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Battle North Gold has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNAUF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Battle North Gold in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

