BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BWAGF opened at $47.28 on Friday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

