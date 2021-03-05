Baxter International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,571 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 878% compared to the typical volume of 365 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.31.

Shares of BAX traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,417. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

