Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.52

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 3254479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTE shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.07.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12. The firm has a market cap of C$796.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,699.06.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.