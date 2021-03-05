BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.14.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$62.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

