BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

NYSE BCE opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $83,322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

