BCE (NYSE:BCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.
NYSE BCE opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $83,322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
