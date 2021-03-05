BCE (TSE:BCE) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$55.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.14.

TSE:BCE traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$56.91. 5,679,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,863. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$62.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The stock has a market cap of C$51.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

