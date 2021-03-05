BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.71 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

