Beacon Market Cap Hits $18,055.52 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $18,055.52 and approximately $145.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018644 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000836 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.