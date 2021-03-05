Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD opened at C$12.34 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$3.36 and a 1-year high of C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.20 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.03.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.