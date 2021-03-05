Beam Reaches Market Cap of $50.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Beam has a market cap of $50.70 million and $20.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

Beam's total supply is 82,694,040 coins. Beam's official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

