Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 108,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 287,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

