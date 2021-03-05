Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 108,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 287,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
The firm has a market cap of $68.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
