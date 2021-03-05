Beaxy Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $12,496.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.43 or 0.00754036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042584 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

