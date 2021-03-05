Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,685 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.