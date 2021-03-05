Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $204.57 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.