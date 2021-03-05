Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,585 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 140.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 570,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

