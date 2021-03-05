Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of EMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $89.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.