Becker Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

